Piers Morgan dropped a huge bombshell about his future on Good Morning Britain – just one day after revealing he has signed a new two-year contract. The TV presenter shared his good news on Monday that viewers will be waking up to his face until at least January 2021, but then on Tuesday claimed that he will be bowing out of the show once his contract comes to an end. The 54-year-old told co-host Susanna Reid: "I've got two more years. Two more years of Stories... anyway that's it, two more years and then I'll sail off into the sunset." Piers added later on in the show: "And I guarantee then I'll be out."

At the beginning of the week, Piers shared his happy news on social media, writing: "*BREAKING NEWS* After weeks of frenzied global, possibly galactic speculation, I'm delighted to announce I've just signed a new two-year deal with ITV to co-present @GMB & two more five-part series of Life Stories. What could be a better Christmas present for the nation?" Susanna seized the opportunity to jokily respond: "Can’t think of a better Christmas present *stares at list*."

The opinionated TV personality didn't seem too happy with Susanna's reaction, telling viewers on Tuesday: "My tweet went down well, thank you people. I know how pleased you were. Slightly underwhelmed by the response from my colleagues. The viewers are euphoric. My co-workers are wrestling with it." He continued: "I've seen more cheerful people in a mausoleum."

Many fans were indeed thrilled by Piers' extension on the show. One said in response on Twitter: "Fantastic news @piersmorgan you and @susannareid100 are one of the only reasons we watch mainstream TV these days. Well done both of you for a fantastic program and of course your co-hosts and well done Piers on the new contract hopefully ITV will do the same with Susanna." Another added: "That's the best Christmas present I could have ever wished for. Television would be boring without you Piers, you tell it like it is, a real champion for the people. Merry Christmas to you, your family and your team. Best wishes."

