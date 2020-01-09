I'm a Celebrity's spin-off show Extra Camp has been axed after 17 years on television. The ITV2 show aired after the main series, hosted by Ant and Dec, and since 2002 has offered viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the hit reality show. The news was confirmed by Joel Dommett, who has hosted Extra Camp for three years.

Taking to Instagram, Joel explained: "Sad news – the time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue. It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts."

The comedian continued: "The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame. They said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) – it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots."

He then joked: "I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful three years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp."

Adam Thomas also addressed the news on social media, saying: "OK so this isn’t awkward … imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years… you do one show and it gets cancelled! You can’t write it haha." He added: "Aww not gonna lie wish I could have had another go at it… but that’s life! What a job what an experience at least I can tell my kids I was once a presenter!"

