While fans of Caitlyn Jenner were disappointed when none of her family were there to greet her on the I'm a Celebrity bridge following her exit from the show, Kendall Jenner did indeed reach out to support her dad on the Coming Out show – over FaceTime! Receiving a video call from Kendall in her hotel room, Caitlyn answered the phone saying "my baby!" Chatting about her time in the jungle, she told her youngest daughter: "I haven't been on a phone in a month." Kendall replied: "That's probably good for your soul, honestly."

Caitlyn agreed, saying: "Actually it is. You know what, I was very, very lucky. The first night, I didn't think I was going to make it, but then the people in the camp were so great, we had so much fun. It made it a lot easier." Kendall added that she was exciting to see Caitlyn following her return from Australia and that she had missed her.

Fans were delighted with the sweet moment, with one writing: "They actually have Kendall appearing on the show!" Another added: "Yaaaaay knew it would be @KendallJenner she's the best." However, others suggesting that the supermodel seemed a little bored with chatting to her dad, with one writing: "Kendall really doesn’t want to be on the phone she looks so thrilled," while another wrote: "Could Kendall have been any more disingenuous? It takes no effort to be interested in where your dad has been for the past three weeks."

Caitlyn returned to her home in Malibu earlier this week where she was treated with a sweet surprise from both Kendall and Kylie. Kendall and Kylie Jenner had organised for a bunch of balloons to be placed in their dad's living room, which spelled out 'welcome home'. Clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture, Caitlyn shared a photo of the display on her Instagram account, accompanied by the caption: "Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner."

