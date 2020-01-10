It's a big day for Charlotte Hawkins! The Good Morning Britain host is celebrating her 20th year of working in television – and to mark the occasion, Charlotte shared a hilarious throwback photo of her photo ID from her first job. "Marking my 20th anniversary of working in television today," she wrote on social media on Friday. "On this day, exactly 20 years ago, I started as the news trainee at @itvmeridian. Now I'm here in the @gmb studio bringing you all the latest news on @ITV from 6am. Looking a little different 20 years on..."

In the throwback snap, the TV presenter, now 44, looked lovely as ever with a pixie cut hairstyle. Pixie Lott was quick to comment, writing: "Congratulations beautiful Charlotte, you are fabuloussss." [sic] One follower remarked: "Still gorgeous as ever Charlotte." A third post read: "Charlotte, you age beautifully." Another fan stated: "Happy anniversary... not changed at all."

Charlotte then took to Twitter to share old screenshots from her early days, with TV Live tweeting: "Congratulations to @CharlotteHawkns on her 20th anniversary in television. Here are some early images of her from our archive." Newsreader Charlotte is best known as one of the anchors on GMB. Prior to that, she worked on Sky's Sunrise for seven years with Eamonn Holmes and hosted her own daily show featuring news and interviews.

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins takes part in HELLO! photoshoot

In 2018, Charlotte married her boyfriend of five years Matt Herbert. They welcomed their daughter Ella Rose in February 2015. At the time, Charlotte told HELLO! that becoming a mother was a dream come true. "It's all still a bit of a blur," she said. "We both had tears in our eyes when they placed Ella Rose on my chest after the birth. Nothing prepares you for that feeling. All of a sudden, this tiny being that you've been carrying around for nine months is there with you. It's a very moving experience."

