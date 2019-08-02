Charlotte Hawkins breaks down in tears on Good Morning Britain – find out why The presenter was interviewing a police officer on Friday morning

Charlotte Hawkins was reduced to tears as she interviewed a police officer battling motor neurone disease on Friday's Good Morning Britain. The presenter, who lost her dad Frank to the condition in 2015, became visibly emotional as she spoke with ASS Chief Constable Chris Johnson and his wife Sharon. Chris has vowed to continue fighting crime and serving the public for as long as he can.

"I think you can either let it take over your life and define you," said Chris. "Or you can try and battle through and help to raise awareness, and support the organisations that are there for people with the disease."

Charlotte was overcome with emotion

His wife Sharon added: "When we first got the diagnosis, I was absolutely devastated. All our hopes, dreams, plans for retirement just seemed to go out the window... But he's got the disease, there's nothing we can do about it, yes we might only have him for two to five years but let's make the most of those two to five years and let's make memories for the children."

Charlotte, who is patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, asked about how their children Harry, nine, and Katie, 14, are coping with the diagnosis. "Harry doesn't know," said Charlotte. "Harry just knows Daddy's not very well and he uses a breathing machine through the night and he can't run around and play football like he used to. Katie's 14, a typical teenager, but again she accepts this is what's happening. We have fantastic support, she's having counselling and everyone's been brilliant."

ASS Chief Constable Chris Johnson and his wife Sharon spoke on GMB

Charlotte, who welcomed her daughter Ella-Rose just one month after her dad passed away, couldn't hold back the tears as she listened to Sharon speak. "Sorry you're better than me, it's making me really upset and you're the ones going through it at the moment," she said, her eyes welling up.

"You must be so massively proud of him," she added. "It's a phenomenal thing what you're doing, saying I've got this horrific disease, I know what's coming, and yet to stand his ground and say I'm going to try and live life and carry on as normal as possible, and to make a stand for disability rights."

