Michelle Keegan has announced that she is leaving the hit BBC show Our Girl after three seasons of playing Lance Corporal Georgie Lane. The actress, who took over the lead role in the army drama back in 2016, opened up about her decision to move on from the series to The Sun, explaining: "I've had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity. Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I've loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return."

She continued: "I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I'm so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it's not the end just yet." The upcoming season four will see Georgie working as a Sergeant while living with her family in Manchester. Training a new group of medics, she decides against going to Afghanistan with her family. However, following a near-fatal accident, Georgie realises that she has to face her fears and return to Afghanistan, joining her 2 Section family once more.

Fans were disappointed to hear the news, with one writing: "As sad as it may be, at least we will get one more #OurGirl season with Michelle Keegan leading the show as Georgie Lane sometime this year! It will consist of 6 parts!" Another person added: "That's a shame as @michkeegan has been a good lead since taking over in #OurGirl."

Michelle is having a busy time at the moment, as recently completed filming for the second season of the Sky One comedy, Brassic. The former Coronation Street actress starred in the series, which follows a group of working class friends, opposite Preacher actor Joe Gilgun and The Affair's Dominic West. She recently shared a snap of herself laughing with the cast mates, writing: "THAT'S A WRAP on Brassic 2. Who’s excited to see it?"

