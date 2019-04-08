Michelle Keegan shares first look at Our Girl season four Guess who's back, back again!

All Our Girl lovers are patiently awaiting the new series to hit the screens again, but it seems the wait won't be too much longer with the BBC revealing a sneak peak of the script. BBC One's Instagram account showed Michelle Keegan holding the script for the fourth series. The post was captioned: "Georgie's back! We're so excited for new #OurGirl with @MichKeegan!"

Fans of the show commented on the post to share their excitement, with one writing: "YAAAYYY!! I love this show so much!!" and another one exclaiming: "Can't wait." The new series will consist of six episodes, with Michelle Keegan continuing her role as Lance Corporal Georgia Lane. The series will take place one year after the tour in Bangladesh, which ended with the team jumping from a cliff while hoping to reach safety, with their fates from their fall left unknown. In the previous series, Georgie saves Captain James when he is severely injured by a bandit trap, her heroic bravery continues to make her a firm favourite with viewers.

Michelle showed us a glimpse of the script

The Our Girl star has just returned home from a Caribbean break with husband Mark Wright, where the couple were keen to share their romantic holiday on social media. The couple can now spend more time together after Mark ended his contract with Us show Extra. Speaking about his decision to leave to The Sun, the 32-year-old explained: "I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time, it just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family." Let's hope the filming for the new series of Our Girl doesn't disrupt these plans too much!

