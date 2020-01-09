Michelle Keegan pokes fun at her love for tracksuits with 10-year throwback She looked incredible then, and still does now!

Michelle Keegan always looks chic and sophisticated, but she’s the first to admit she loves a comfy tracksuit - and always has done! Sharing a picture on her Instagram page, Michelle joked that she's always been a big fan of Adidas, while sharing a hilarious throwback of her clad in a striped jacket and joggers from 10 years ago. The picture shows her wearing a classic Adidas three-stripe hoodie and matching joggers, and we think she looks pretty great!

Now, however, the actress is promoting the brand on a shoot with Adidas and online retailer Very. How times change! Alongside the pictures, the 32-year-old wrote: “You don’t realise how far you’ve come until you look back... 10 years apart. Been reppin since day 1!”

Her followers loved the fun throwback, with fellow actor Charlie Condou commenting: “You can take the girl out of Stockport…” while a fan wrote: “You've been killin it since day 1 too.”

On her Instagram page, Michelle revealed that her collection with Adidas is available online now.

Michelle has been busy with work in recent months, acting and working on her clothing collection, but managed to spend some time with husband Mark Wright over Christmas. At one point she wrote on Instagram: “Actually have no idea what day it is,” and we could definitely relate.

With that and her love for comfortable tracksuits, Michelle might be more like us than we thought!

