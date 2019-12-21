Mark Wright explains why he doesn't think wife Michelle Keegan would do Strictly Come Dancing Mark is back in the ballroom!

He's returning to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for the Christmas special this year in the hope of lifting the Glitterball trophy, but it seems Mark Wright's Strictly journey hasn't inspired wife Michelle Keegan to try her hand at the dancing competition.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters prior to the show's filming, Mark explained why Michelle wouldn't head into the ballroom to learn some moves as she gets too nervous. "I don't think she would," he insisted. "Never say never, but I just think her nerves are another level." The 32-year-old continued: "I do [get nervous], but I'm a bit more like 'come on let's have it'. But whenever she watches me she's like 'I don't know how you do it.'"

Mark and Janette are performing a salsa for the festive special

The television personality first waltzed into the Strictly ballroom in 2014 for the show's twelfth series alongside his then pro-partner Karen Hauer, with whom he reached the show's first final episode, before coming in fourth place. After sailing through the competition last time, this year Mark is hoping to be the Christmas champion as him and partner Janette Manrara take to the floor for a festive salsa.

Mark first appeared on the show in 2014

Mark also told HELLO! and other reporters that his level of nerves before he performed in the last series at times got the better of him. "The nerves used to be that bad that you couldn't be any more nervous," he explained. "So it's like, what's the next level? It's got to be fainting surely." Luckily, this time around Mark is feeling more confident. "I'm not as bad tonight," he explained, "I'm excited. I want this one to be my best ever one."

Competing along with Mark and Janette are fellow Strictly alumni including Gemma Atkinson, who is paired up with real life partner Gorka Marquez, Joe Sugg, who is also dancing with real life partner Dianne Buswell, Chizzy Akudolu and Debbie McGee. The Christmas special airs on Christmas day at 4.40pm on BBC One.

