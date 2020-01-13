Watch Dancing on Ice star Radzi Chinyanganya's cringe-worthy moment on Sunday's show Watch Radzi be left hanging by his ski partner Jess on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice star Radzi Chinyanganya had an hilariously embarrassing moment on Sunday night's show when he went to fist bump his ski partner Jess, who didn't notice and left him hanging. Oh Radzi, we've all been there at some time or another! Fans were quick to spot the awkward moment, with one writing: "Oh poor Radzi got left hanging," while another added: "One thing I would never do is go for a fist bump or high five on live TV. You just end up looking a mug."

Radzi and Jess made it through to the next round

A third person tweeted: "I wonder if anyone else spotted this... Clear to say his partner wasn't aware of the fist bump, that facial expression too haha." Despite the little mishap, Radzi and Jess were delighted to have made it through to the next round, while Trisha Goddard was the first star to have been voted out of the competition.

The TV star, who was paired with professional skater Łukasz Różycki, admitted she had signed up to the series for fellow cancer survivors. After finishing her routine, presenter Holly Willoughby said: " "A lot went into that. Not just physically but emotionally as well," to which Trisha replied: "I'm just glad I could be able to do that. I've been supported online by a lot of other cancer sufferers who I in turn support." During the vote, Ashley Banjo called the star "brave" as he said: "It meant so much to you and it was so much better than the first time." After being voted out of the show, she added: "I achieved what I wanted to. I would've liked to achieve a lot more. Łukasz has been the best skating partner."

