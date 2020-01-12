Dancing on Ice star Maura Higgins might be impressing viewers on the ice skating competition with her fab moves, while being cheered on by her Love Island co-star and boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, but the 29-year-old wasn't always so lucky! The reality show star reflected on her 2019 in a recent post, where she admitted that she was struggling financially before taking part in the show.

Maura spoke about her amazing 2019

Sharing snaps of her favourite moments from 2019, which included her Love Island promotional shot, her boyfriend Curtis, and photoshoots for Ann Summers and Grazia, she wrote: "I honestly can’t put into words how incredible my 2019 has been, to think this time last year I was so unhappy and struggling to keep a roof over my head...you can achieve anything you put your mind too!"

She continued: "A lot of you would have looked at my social media and thought, 'Wow, she has an incredible life.' To all of the young girls reading this, please remember Instagram is NOT real life! We can all filter, photoshop, edit etc (guilty) but we never know what is actually going on in a person's life, so for 2020 please remember to be kind. I am so incredibly grateful for all of the support I have been given in the last few months...2020 is going to be even bigger. I love you all."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: " You deserve it all and more my lovely, this is just the beginning," while fellow Islander Lucie Donlan wrote: "You're inspiring, keep being you. Love you." Molly-Mae Hague added: "You killed it." Maura recently revealed that she underwent a grueling six-week body transformation ahead of Love Island, although her mum Sharon was forced to deny on her daughter's behalf that she had undergone the knife. Talking to The Sun, she said: "She's 28 now. She has matured. She has never got plastic surgery ever. The only thing she ever got done – and she never hid it, she had it up on her own Instagram – was she got some lip filler. Because she had quite thin lips."

