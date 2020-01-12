Dancing on Ice's Radzi Chinyanganya has an eclectic sporting background - and it will surprise you The star is best known for his time on Blue Peter

Dancing on Ice contestant Radzi Chinyanganya might be best known for presenting Blue Peter, but the talented television star also has a varied sports background, and has even competed in national level sporting events! Radzi's passion for sports has landed him roles on several major broadcasts, and the 33-year-old has presented everything from the BBC Boat race and the World Athletic Championships to WWE fights and the London Marathon.

In 2019, Radzi joined the Sky Sports team and presented the first NBA game of the year on Sky Sports USA, which was broadcast live from the 02 arena. What's more, the presenter also hosted 2019's World's Ultimate Strongman competition, proving his dedication to the world of fitness.

But Radzi isn't always on hosting duties, and has even taken part in BodyPower Expo, one of the largest fitness and nutrition events in the world. At the inaugural event, the presenter entered a strength competition himself!

And if that isn't proof enought of Radzi's sports credentials, after graduating Loughborough University, the television star even competed at a national level in karate. But perhaps most impressive of all is the fact that he is something of a bobsleigh legend – even achieving a top-ten finish at the 2011 GB Skeleton Bobsleigh Trials.

Speaking to the BBC in 2014, Radzi revealed that he nearly represented Great Britain in the Winter Olympics, saying that "you couldn’t feel more alive than when you finally get to stand at the top of the run and prepare to go down," adding that "skeleton is an addiction for me".

However, despite his natural sledding talent, Radzi added that he was struggling to make ends meet financially, and also developed a love for presenting. He explained: "I couldn't commit to another year of living essentially on the breadline when I might not be good enough again. It was also around that time that I started presenting on television and radio."

