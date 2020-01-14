Peter Andre couldn't help but disapprove of his eldest daughter, Princess, after the pair played a game together for Peter's new YouTube channel, Mr and Mrs with the Andres. In the clip, Peter has asked the 12-year-old the three famous people that she would most like to have dinner with, dead or alive, and was clearly exasperated by her answers!

She said: "I'd pick Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Queen," with Peter replying: "Ah, yeah good. The Queen would love that convo." Princess continued: "Do you know what I love about Kylie Jenner? She's really pretty, and she's got big lips, and she's a really nice person." The singer replied: "So hang on, she's got big lips and she's really pretty, those are the first two things you like about her?" His wife, Emily MacDonagh, laughed in the background, saying: "What has the world come to, ey?"

Peter asked his kids the question for a new YouTube channel

Junior was asked the same question, and said: "I don't really want to pick dead people, because they're dead." Peter captioned the hilarious video: "So the question was ‘if you could have dinner with 3 people dead or alive, who would you pick?’ This was my kids answers :( that’s it, I’m done. @officialjunior_andre." Emily also appeared in another video revealing her best party trick, which is that she can lick her own elbow! Fans were delighted by the family's hilarious banter, with one writing: "You need to do another reality show Pete," while another added: "Big lips and really pretty... love the eye roll. @officialjunior_andre dead people? I don't want a pick them because they're dead! I see his point they wouldn't eat so waste of dinner! Personally I would pick, @peterandre, President Kennedy and Princess Diana."

