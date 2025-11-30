Who found love on I'm a Celebrity? Every jungle romance from Peter Andre to Mark Wright

I'm a Celebrity might be best known for its gruesome trials and Ant and Dec's hilarious banter, but in the past, the campsite has also seen some unlikely romances play out.

The latest pair to spark romance rumours are rapper Aitch and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty. In recent episodes, the duo were sent to Camp Doomsville – along with Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi and Tom Read Wilson – after losing a challenge to their fellow campmates.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom for Aitch who, after admitting to Angry Ginge that he had a "soft spot" for Shona, was spotted gazing into her eyes and saying: "Your eyes have yellow in them."

Elsewhere, the Doomsville crew tried to lift their spirits with a playful pillow fight, which ended with Aitch, 25, pinning Shona, 34, to the floor as they both collapsed into fits of giggles.

The speculation began after Shona, newly single following her split from ex-fiancé and Irish musician David Bracken, opened up about the breakup before entering the jungle.



While it remains to be seen whether their strong chemistry will develop into a real romance, here are all the times the celebs ended up finding love during their I'm a Celebrity experience – from Katie Price and Peter Andre's love story to Ferne McCann and George Shelley's surprise connection…

© ITV/Shutterstock Peter Andre and Katie Price - 2004 Katie and Peter formed perhaps the most iconic I'm a Celebrity romance of all time during the 2004 series as they fell for each other during their stint in the jungle. The pair made it far during the third series, with Katie finishing in fifth place, while Peter finished in third. Following their time in the jungle, the couple got secretly engaged before marrying in 2005. Peter and Katie welcomed two children, Junior and Princess, and even featured in their own reality series, however the couple divorced in September 2009. Since the end of their relationship, Peter has married NHS nurse Emily McDonagh, with the pair welcoming three children together. Katie, meanwhile, married MMA fighter Alex Reid in 2010 before the couple divorced in 2012. The star was also married to Kieran Hayler between 2013 and 2018, with the pair welcoming two children, and she was also engaged to Kristopher Boyson in 2019 before the pair called it quits.

© ITV/Shutterstock Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews - 2007 Marc Bannerman is best known for playing Gianni di Marco on EastEnders, while many will know Cerys Matthews from her days in Welsh band Catatonia. The pair hit it off in the jungle during the seventh series, despite Marc being the first contestant to be voted off. The couple continued to date for four months after the ITV show ended, but ended things for good towards the end of 2008. Cerys is now a mother-of-three and has been married to former Decay singer Steve Abbott since 2011. Although Marc has kept his personal life out of the spotlight since dating Cerys, in 2022, he spoke about his two children, Grace and Leo.

© ITV/Shutterstock Mark Wright & Emily Scott - 2011 Mark Wright is one of TOWIE's most famous faces, while model Emily Scott is known for strutting her stuff on the runways. During their time in the jungle, the pair exchanged massages and had more than one flirty conversation during the 11th series. When Emily left the show, she revealed that she did indeed have a crush on Mark, who finished as the runner-up on the show, and couldn't wait to be reunited with him back in the UK, but Mark told The Sun at the time that there was nothing more to it than a "friendly flirt". Since their time on the show, Mark has married former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, while Emily briefly dated cricketer Shane Warne.



© ITV/Shutterstock Joey Essex & Amy Willerton - 2013 Mark might have been the first TOWIE star to set romance rumours alight by dishing out massages in the jungle, but he certainly wasn't the last. Joey Essex was quick to help his campmate - model Amy Willerton - unwind with a massage, and their chemistry even caused Rebecca Adlington to blurt out: "I can't take the sexual tension anymore!" The pair were eliminated together on the 13th series of the show and dated briefly following its conclusion, but sadly, their romance didn't last long. Joey has had several high-profile relationships since Amy, including a stint on Love Island, while Amy became engaged to Daniel Day in 2019. Sadly, the pair, who share a daughter together, called off their engagement in 2022.

© ITV/Shutterstock George Shelley & Ferne McCann - 2015 Their flirting was one of the most memorable things about the 15th series of I'm a Celebrity, and TOWIE star Ferne McCann seemed smitten with Union J singer George Shelley during their time Down Under. Despite going on a string of dates once the series wrapped, the two decided to just remain friends. Ferne has since welcomed two daughters, one with scaffolder Arthur Collins and her second with businessman Lorri Haines. Ferne and Lorri have been engaged since 2022. Meanwhile, George came out as gay in 2018, after initially identifying as bisexual, and he is currently dating singer and medical student Rory Naylor.

© ITV/Shutterstock Spencer Matthews & Vicky Pattison - 2015 In the same series that Ferne and George got close, MIC's Spencer Matthews and Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattinson also set tongues wagging – even though Spencer was only in the jungle for three days! The two reality stars actually dated for an impressive seven months after I'm a Celebrity ended, but it wasn't to be, and Spencer moved on with wife Vogue Williams, with whom he shares three children with. Vicky walked down the aisle with Ercan Ramadan in 2024.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.