Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh has made an incredible looking cake for their six-year-old daughter Millie. It looks so impressive, in fact, that Peter even suggested his wife enter The Great British Bakeoff! The doting dad documented different stages of the cake's creation, and the end result will leave you gobsmacked.

Covered in Smarties and chocolate Fingers, we can safely say that we'd pay good money for such a delicious looking cake. Firstly, Peter, in the family kitchen, walked over to Emily as she carefully applied chocolate fingers to the outside of Millie's treat. Hilariously, the Mysterious Girl singer could be heard asking: "Right, what's going on here?" Emily then replied: "I'm making Millie's cake for her party." Peter responded: "You've so got to do Bake Off."

Emily then explained the cake's decorations, saying: "She's going to have Fingers and Smarties. It's a chocolate sponge cake." Next, Peter asked: "Is that what she wanted?" to which Emily replied: "Chocolate buttercream."

Millie turned six on 8 January, but it sounds like mum and dad have a fun party arranged for her.

In his next video, the famous singer unveiled the final result, and we're in awe. Panning the camera over the completed cake, Peter revealed that Emily had artistically covered the top of the cake in Smarties, and colour coordinated them to create a circular rainbow. Peter couldn't help but add: "That is looking awesome."

Lastly, Peter treated fans to a snap of the kaleidoscopic cake on a glittery stand. Mum Emily had added a beautiful bronze bow to her creation, and their three-year-old son, Theo, could be seen looking longingly at his sister's birthday treat. Peter added the caption: "Hmmm, I think he'll take it. Well done mummy."

