Vanessa Bauer is smiling again after revealing she has been given the all-clear to get back on the ice. The Dancing On Ice professional was forced to pull out of last week's show after crashing head-first into the side of the rink during rehearsals, but now she is back to doing what she does best. Sharing her good news on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, Vanessa said: "Finally been given the green light to skate again. Thanks so much for all of your get well messages that meant a lot."

Last Thursday, the 23-year-old shared a horrific video showing her nasty fall. Then on Sunday, just hours before she was due to skate with her celebrity partner Perri Keily, from Diversity, Vanessa told fans: "I think it's obvious how I LOVE skating on @dancingonice which is why I'm gutted I can't perform tonight! After banging my head into the wall I feel fine but @itv is super cautious and really takes care of us skaters which is why I went through SO many tests."

She continued: "Although I feel ok I am not allowed to skate this weekend. For the sake of my health I have to rest my brain. I am GUTTED but at least @realperrikiely are not competing this week anyways! He will still be part of the group numbers like everybody else so I'm wishing everybody the best of luck and an incredible show!"

Vanessa will skate again on Sunday

Last week, the pro skater shared a video of the shocking moment she crashed head-first into the side of an ice rink, as well as photos of her injuries. Vanessa uploaded a GIF of herself holding tissues to the left side of her face and wrote: "Just took the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career. @theicecapture caught it though, so be ready for the vid to come."

Vanessa smashed head-first into the ice rink

In the next GIF, she could be seen removing the blue tissues from her face to reveal painful red marks on the spot where her face collided with the side of the rink. She added: "Fell straight on my face." In the next story, Vanessa could be heard saying: "Man, I'm so glad my face is not broken."

