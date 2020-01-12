Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane's love life: who is he dating? Find out everything you need to know about the former footballer's relationship history

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our TV screens and we can't wait to see 12 brand new celebrities take to the ice for some incredible performances. One lucky contestant, Kevin Kilbane, has already cast quite a spell on his professional skating partner… The former footballer, who has played for clubs including Everton and Sunderland, will be showing off his new skating skills alongside previous champion Brianne Delcourt, but their relationship isn't strictly professional. Find out everything you need to know about Kevin's love life…

Is Kevin Kilbane married?

The 42-year-old married childhood sweetheart Laura when they were just 22 years old. The couple had been dating for four years before they exchanged vows. Sadly, in 2013, Kevin revealed that he and Laura had split in 2011 after 12 years of marriage.

What has Kevin Kilbane said about his marriage?

Kevin claimed during an interview with the Irish Mirror in 2013 that he was to blame for the breakdown of his marriage because he didn’t always focus on his family life. He said: "It’s difficult to talk about now because we’re not together, which you probably don’t know. I’m not with Laura, I’ve not been for two-and-a-half years. So it’s a difficult one. I was very young. When you do things like that you get swept up in emotions. Looking back now, I probably would change it. At that particular time, it felt right for me but as time moves on it probably isn’t that way."

He added: "Again, I was very young, very naive. When I moved to Hull (City FC) in 2009, I was on the road a lot. I was away three and four nights a week. Then I was away on international duty for Ireland ten and 15 days at a time. That’s what put pressure on our relationship. That’s probably why we ended up splitting up."

Does Kevin Kilbane have children?

Kevin shares two daughters, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Laura. He became a patron of the Down’s Syndrome Association and uses his platform to raise awareness of the condition, after his eldest daughter was diagnosed.

Does Kevin Kilbane have a girlfriend?

Romance has blossomed on the set of Dancing On Ice. Kevin and his pro skating partner Brianne Delcourt revealed earlier this week that they are now a couple! The pair have been training almost daily for the past four months, and their friendship soon turned into something more. The 38-year-old Canadian skater has dated three former DOI contestants; Matt Lapinskas, Sam Attwater and Danny Young. However, she insisted that Kevin isn't part of a pattern and is nothing like her previous boyfriends, describing him as "perfect" and her "best friend".

