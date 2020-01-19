Brianne Delcourt: who is Kevin Kilbane's Dancing on Ice partner? Everything you need to know The pro skater first joined the show in 2011

Pro-skater and former champion of Dancing on Ice, Brianne Delcourt, has been a staple part of the ITV show since joining in 2010. The 38-year-old is currently dancing with former footballer Kevin Kilbane and the couple recently confirmed that they are an item, with Brianne sharing a heartfelt tribute to her skating partner and boyfriend on social media recently. But who is Brianne Delcourt? Here's all you need to know about the pro skater…

Early life

Brianne was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1981 and started skating from an early age. In 1997 she came eighth in the Canadian Championships and began skating in professional shows from 2001. Brianne then joined the much loved ITV show in 2010.

Brianne was born and raised in Canada

Dancing on Ice journey

For her first series, Brianne was partnered with Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson and the pair came in fifth place. The following year, Brianne teamed up with EastEnders actor and ex-boyfriend Sam Attwater and the couple were crowned the winners of the series. Brianne has also skated with another EastEnders actor Matt Lapinskas, singer Gareth Gates, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and actor Mark Little.

Brianne with her first skating partner, Kieron Richardson

This year, the Canadian is partnered with former Everton and Sunderland footballer, Kevin Kilbane. And now, the pair are an officially an item. The couple took to the ice last weekend for their first judged performance, and it was clear that Brianne was proud of her new boyfriend, posting an adorable message of support to him on her Instagram.

Relationships

Brianne has dated a few of her previous Dancing on Ice partners, including Matt Lapinskas, Sam Attwater. But now, she seems to have found happiness with Kevin. Despite her history of dating skating partners, she insisted that Kevin isn't part of a pattern and is nothing like her previous boyfriends, describing him as "perfect" and her "best friend".

Brianne is also a mum-of-one and recently celebrated her daughter's third birthday. Although information on her daughter's father is kept private, Brianne will often post adorable pictures of her little one on social media.

