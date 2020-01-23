Piers Morgan joined his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid in bidding farewell to a beloved colleague Winnie Nelson, who has taken a new job with NBC. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a snap of the trio, the news broadcaster wrote a heartfelt message to the show executive, crediting her as the reason behind his great partnership with Susanna. "Behind every great bickering TV married couple, there's a small army of brilliant production people that make it all happen," he said. "I've worked with Winnie Nelson for nearly ten years, half at CNN in New York, half at GMB in London… and today we finally part as she heads off for an exciting new job with NBC."

"Their massive gain is our massive loss," he added. "She's a rock star editor, producer, fixer and miracle worker. And she's a fabulously loyal colleague and friend too. Thanks for everything Winnie and good luck!" On Wednesday's show, Piers and Susanna appeared emotional as they confirmed the news to viewers. "We just want to say a very special message to a member of our team," said Susanna. "Her name is Winnie, and she is a deputy editor on the programme - but she is upping sticks and leaving us!"

"Now, Winnie and I we go back a long way," explained Piers. "Because Winnie worked for me at CNN for four years and then The Oprah Winfrey show - it's been a descent ever since. She’s going off now to a top job at NBC. It’s a fantastic thing for her, and very bad news for us." Turning his attention directly to her, Piers added: "Winnie, you've been on all the great hits we've had. When I was interviewing Donald Trump there you have been, standing at air force one, the Churchill war rooms. It has been fantastic to have you. I can't believe you’re leaving. It's incredibly sad."

"You're a brilliant, brilliant TV executive, and now I'm going to give you the mic," he concluded, to which Winnie replied: "It has been an honour working with you. The world has gone nuts!"

