Ian 'H' Watkins has opened up about the romance rumours surrounding him and his Dancing on Ice partner, Matt Evers. The star, who is single after splitting from his long-term boyfriend Craig Ryder in 2017, has stated that he wasn't planning on starting a relationship with his co-star, telling The Sun: "It’s skating, not dating, right? I mean, he’s handsome, totally, but I’m keeping it very professional. Because if I snogged him or something happened it would completely devalue what I’m trying to achieve. What we are doing is bigger than us and bigger than the show. It’s a message."

Ian shut down the rumours

Speaking about being the first ever same-sex couple of the show, Ian continued: "I think people maybe expected us to come out flying rainbow flags and wearing hot pants. For us there are so many different facets to the gay community but that’s not me, and that’s not Matt." He added that he wouldn't have done the show if he wasn't able to have a male partner, saying: "If they had said no, I would have pulled out because it means so much to me. I know who I am. I’m a dad, so my kids will be watching it, so I want them to see me as my authentic self."

Matt and Ian are the first ever same-sex partnership

It sounds like Matt isn't quite as resolved as Ian though, as he previously hinted that he might be interested in a romantic relationship. Chatting to The Sun, the US skater explained: "I'm very much a professional. I've never had the chance to have a 'showmance' because I'm a gay man and I've always skated with females." The 43-year-old continued: "This is the first situation that could potentially spur something. At this stage I am so focused on making sure we're getting our job done, I haven't looked at the social aspect of our relationship. I haven't looked at him as a potential partner outside the rink but I'd never say never. He is a lovely man."

