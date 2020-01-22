Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins and boyfriend Curtis Pritchard quash breakup rumours in the best way possible – details They make such a lovely couple!

They've survived the post-Love Island break-up curse and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins are clearly stronger than ever. But despite their relationship standing the test of time, they've still been at the centre of split rumours. Back in September, the couple were reported to have parted ways, but quashed claims in the best way possible. Maura shared a glamourous snap of her and Curtis on the sparkly Strictly set to her Instagram, and the two look absolutely fabulous.

Curtis looked suave in a pristine suit while Maura opted for something a little more decadent for the picture, pairing gorgeous, dangling diamante earrings with a sequinned mini dress. Fans of the former Islanders couldn't believe just how beautiful she looked, and many of them flocked to the comment section to tell Maura: "Oh my god, you look stunning," and "Superstar stuff Maura!"

Maura and Curtis on the set of Strictly

Since leaving the villa, Curtis and Maura have been enjoying huge success in their respective careers. Maura landed a six-figure deal with lingerie chain Ann Summers. Speaking to Grazia at the time of the campaign about her carefree attitude, Maura said: "I think a lot of women are afraid to talk about sex, but it’s a natural thing. Why not talk about it? I grew up always being able to talk to my mammy and daddy. I don’t feel ashamed."

Towards the end of 2019, it was announced that Maura was set to appear on Dancing on Ice as a contestant, and that Curtis would be joining the team on The Greatest Dancer alongside Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

It seems those breakup rumours are far from true!

So far, Maura has made quite an impression on the ice with her skating partner Alexander Demetriou, but if viewers were worried about it impacting Maura and Curtis' relationship, then feat not. Speaking on Loose Women earlier this month, the reality star explained that she and Curtis are not fazed by the show's so-called 'curse'.

Maura is currently appearing on Dancing on Ice

After being asked by the panel, Maura said: "I don't think [Curtis] is worried," adding, "I'm very lucky because Curtis is obviously used to the whole dancing world, he knows that you have to have a connection to your partner."

Despite being certain that her dancer boyfriend wouldn't worry about her being on the show, the reality star did admit that the couple, who started dating in 2019 after appearing on Love Island, do not spend as much time together as they'd like. "We don't see each other as much as we'd hoped, but we're busy and because we're in the same line of work now we understand that and when we see each other it's amazing."

