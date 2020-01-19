Matt Evers and Ian 'H' Watkins certainly impressed when they made their Dancing on Ice debut – and it seems their on-ice partnership has the potential to blossom into a romance! The couple have made history as the show's first same-sex couple, and Matt has now admitted he could see himself falling for singer H. Speaking to the Sun, the US skater said: "I'm very much a professional. I've never had the chance to have a 'showmance' because I'm a gay man and I've always skated with females."

Matt Evers and Ian 'H' Watkins are the first same-sex couple on Dancing on Ice

The 43-year-old continued: "This is the first situation that could potentially spur something. At this stage I am so focused on making sure we're getting our job done, I haven't looked at the social aspect of our relationship. I haven't looked at him as a potential partner outside the rink but I'd never say never. He is a lovely man."

Matt and H's first performance on the show went down a storm with viewers, although not everyone was happy with their pairing. It was later revealed that Ofcom received 16 complaints following their same-sex performance – not that Matt is taking it to heart. Addressing the situation on Twitter, the dancer posted a message with a series of laughing face emojis and the caption: "16 out of 5.5million… the odds are in our favour!"

The pair's routine certainly made a big impression on new judge John Barrowman, who told H: "I am [emotional], that makes me happy on a complete multitude of levels, just because of seeing two men who represent someone who is like me and to skate as well as you did, you've done it now, the nerves are out of the way. We've shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks. I'm overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful." H, meanwhile, told the judges: "[It was] emotional because I have wanted this for so long and it means so much to so many people and the world is ready for this."