Former Strictly star applauds Dancing On Ice's decision for same-sex dance couple Dancing on Ice is making TV history!

Dancing on Ice is set to make TV history next year by including the show's first ever same-sex dance couple in the competition. The news comes as a welcome surprise, beating rival dance series Strictly Come Dancing in making the move first. Steps singer, Ian "H" Watkins, will be teamed up with professional skater Matt Evers in the next series of the ITV show early next year. Many celebrities and fans have applauded ITV's decision - including former Strictly professional Robin Windsor, who shared the news on his Twitter page alongside a heart-shaped emoji. John Barrowman also added: "We are making History!!"

Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins is set to have a male partner on DOI

"After conversations with the Dancing on Ice production team, H enquired as to the possibility of being paired with a male professional skater," a source told HELLO! on Wednesday. "Dancing on Ice were fully supportive of a same sex partnership and as such this year H will be paired with Matt Evers."

In August, BBC bosses hinted that Strictly will allow same-sex couples next year. The BBC said it was "completely open" to having them, "should the opportunity arise". The comment comes after pressure from some of Strictly's stars, who were praised by viewers for breaking down gender barriers by performing their first-ever same-sex performance last year.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood addressed the issue back in 2017, agreeing he would whole-heartedly champion the idea. During an appearance on Lorraine, he said: "I think same-sex couples can exist, you only have to decide who's going to go backwards really, don't you. That's the only difference." He added: "When you consider the tango was originally danced between two men anyway. It's amazing - seeing Argentine Tango between two men is powerful and explosive and the same can happen between two women. There's nothing wrong, I mean you can get married now, can't you? It's great to celebrate anyone's sexuality. And, as you say, it's not just about sex, it's about dancing."

