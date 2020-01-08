Dancing On Ice made history when they announced last year they were putting together their first same-same couple – and while Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers performance went down a storm on Sunday, not everyone was happy with the pairing. It turns out that some viewers were not impressed to see two men skate together and complained to TV watchdog Ofcom. It has been revealed that 16 complaints were received after H and Matt took to the ice on last Sunday's first live show. But Ofcom told Metro in a statement: "The selection and pairing of contestants is an editorial matter for ITV. Our rules do not discriminate between opposite-sex and same-sex couples."

Despite the small portion of viewers who felt the need to complain about two men skating together, the majority of people loved H and Matt's performance – as did we! One said: "A massive moment in TV history. Well done @TheMattEvers @Ianhwatkins #DancingOnIce." While another added: "So sad that it’s 2020 and a same-sex couple on #DancingOnIce is just making history now. But I absolutely loved it. And as it was said: 'This is normal.'"

Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers are the first same-sex partners on Dancing on Ice

The pair's routine was also a hit with judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and new judge John Barrowman, who was so moved by their performance he broke down in tears. They awarded H and Matt a whopping 25 points. But John wasn't the only person to cry over their partnership, as H previously revealed that he shed a few tears when he found out who his professional skating partner would be.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at the Dancing On Ice launch event last month, the Steps singer explained: "It's really important to me because it's such a personal thing." He continued: "When I suggested this back in the summer in the number of conversations that were had, I [then] got the green light and I cried because it's so important to me."

MORE: Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon fuel marriage rumours after Dancing On Ice star spotted wearing 'wedding ring'

16 people complained about H and Matt's routine

MORE: Strictly's Alex Scott and Neil Jones are back together following Christmas break

The partnership proved even more special, as the singer, who shares twin sons with his ex-partner Craig Ryder, revealed that he had previously asked the BBC to be put into a same-sex partnership but according to H, they refused. "I did a show seven years ago called Tumble, and I asked the BBC for a same-sex partner then and they said 'no, this is not BBC, we don't do this.'"

Despite his first request for a same-sex partner being turned down, H is positive in what the partnership means now. "It shows how far we've come as people in the world," he said. "So do you know what, let's change it up. Let's change the world. And if we are the ones to make a noise about it, let's do it. And then the next time it won't be an issue."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.