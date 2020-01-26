Dancing On Ice: everything we know about Kevin Kilbane's relationship with Brianne Delcourt The couple's relationship is going from strength to strength

Dancing On Ice 2020 has its first couple on-and-off the ice rink – Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt. The pair's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, with Kevin even spending time with Brianne's daughter Gracie, three. But how did they turn their professional relationship into a romantic one? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their relationship…

Where did Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt meet?

This one is fairly obvious. The couple, of course, met on Dancing On Ice back in October when they were partnered together to compete in the 2020 series.

When did Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt start dating?

Kevin recently admitted that there was an instant "attraction" to Brianne when he first met her back in October. And it appears that the feeling was mutual as Brianne admitted that Kevin ticked "all the boxes" she was looking for. While they haven't shared the exact date their friendship became more, they did confirm in early January that they were officially a couple, with Brianne calling Kevin "her person". Aww!

What has Kevin Kilbane said about his relationship with Brianne Delcourt?

With all eyes on the couple as they took to the ice for their first performance when Dancing On Ice returned on 5 January, Kevin couldn't help but gush over his blossoming romance with the Canadian ice-skater. "Bri and I have a lot in common, a lot of chemistry," the former footballer said in his VT. "We have hit it off. There has been a bit of attention in the papers. There's a bit of pressure. I'm delighted. I couldn't be happier."

What has Brianne Delcourt said about her relationship with Kevin Kilbane?

During the same opening DOI episode, Holly Willoughby quizzed the couple about their relationship. "Most people want to win the title, you're going home with a whole lot more. You're a tough teacher, how is it going?" she said. To which, Brianne replied: "I'm definitely the boss on the ice. I allow him to be the boss at home."

