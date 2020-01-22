Dancing On Ice couple Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane enjoy sweet date with her daughter Gracie The couple are partners on-and-off the ice

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane appear to be getting pretty serious in their relationship. The Dancing On Ice couple spend plenty of time together thanks to their gruelling rehearsal schedule so it's not surprising that their romance may be moving at a faster pace. Kevin even appears to be on good terms with Brianne's daughter Gracie. The threesome enjoyed a day out on Wednesday and spent some time in a cosy pub, with Brianne and Kevin knocking back a pint of Guinness each while little Gracie sat in a high-chair at the table. The former DOI champion even revealed the sweet pet name she calls the trio, simply captioning the Instagram post: "The three musketeers."

Fans of the Canadian figure-skater were quick to share their joy over Brianne's new romance, with one commenting: "Gorgeous hun, love seeing you happy." Another said: "You all look so happy, #madeforeachother," and a third added: "You look so happy made up for you both."

Brianne and Kevin are partners on and off the ice

Brianne shares plenty of images of Kevin on her social media accounts and earlier this month she praised her boyfriend's debut performance on the ice. The skating pro uploaded a series of pictures to her Instagram of the two during their routine and captioned the post: "Couldn’t be prouder of this man @kdkilbane77 for going out and smashing it on Sunday." The 38-year-old continued: "Also- a massive thank-you to absolutely every single person who has supported us and voted to help us stay another week. We honestly couldn’t have done it without you #mostimproved #blessed."

The couple found themselves in the bottom two last week

The pair have been training almost daily for the past four months, with the couple revealing in January that their friendship turned into something more. The 38-year-old skater has dated three former DOI contestants: Matt Lapinskas, Sam Attwater and Danny Young. However, she insisted that Kevin isn't part of a pattern and is nothing like her previous boyfriends, describing him as "perfect" and her "best friend." Kevin shares two daughters, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Laura, who he married when he was 22. In 2013, the sportsman revealed that he and Laura had split in 2011 after 12 years of marriage.

