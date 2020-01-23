Caprice Bourret has taken to Instagram ahead of her live Dancing on Ice performance on Sunday. The 48-year-old model shared a short boomerang video with fans on Thursday, showing her pirouetting on the ice. "5am start spinning into the morning with a bang #letsdothis hope everyone has a great day," she said, adding a series of love-themed emojis. Fans will be glad to see the star back in her skates; she shocked viewers last weekend when it was revealed she would not be taking to the ice with her pro partner Hamish Gaman.

Host Holly Willoughby broke the news live on air, saying: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week." On Monday, ITV confirmed to HELLO! that Caprice would continue in the competition – and on Wednesday, footage emerged showing her with a new partner. In a video tweeted by freelance choreography coach Katie Stainsby, Caprice could be seen back in rehearsals with three-times Swiss national champion skater Oscar Peter – seemingly her new skating partner.

Fans are still hoping to discover the reason behind the end of Caprice and Hamish’s working relationship. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever." Another wrote: "You can't just say Caprice and Hamish have parted ways but you hope she'll be back next week. What does that mean!! Has she had a diva strop and said she doesn't want to dance with him or what? Clear up the confusion please." A third remarked: "Want to know what happened between Caprice and Hamish. Come on ITV, spill the tea."