Dancing On Ice has faced another setback after professional skater Alexandra Schauman sustained an injury. Her dance partner, Joe Swash, will now take to the rink with fellow skater Alex Murphy on Sunday night. Taking to her Instagram to share her heartache over the news, Alexandra wrote: "I'm absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I'm not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to an injury that I endured after a freak fall."

"I have missed skating with him terribly this week," she added. "He always puts such a big smile on my face. I wish him and @almurph18 who is stepping in all the best this upcoming Sunday, I will be there rooting for you and cheering you and everyone else on." Thanking the cast and crew, Alexandra concluded: "I also want to give a huge shoutout to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week."

Alex, who has previously danced with Love Island's Kem Cetinay and Westlife singer Brian McFadden, will take Alexandra's place for this week. On her account, she wrote: "Wishing our beautiful @alex_lukasz a speedy recovery, but yes it's true – I'll be taking this fella on the right (sorry @ianhwatkins ) thru his paces!" [sic]

Glad to be back on the ice again, the American skater added: "So grateful to be given the opportunity to choreograph and compete on @dancingonice again, just wish it was under happier circumstances. And so thankful to this extraordinary man for his endless hours of patience and practice this week learning how to skate with his second Alex of the season 'Nice To Meet You!' @realjoeswashy. We will make you proud @alex_lukasz." Joe is yet comment following the announcement.

