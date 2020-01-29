The One Show's Alex Jones reveals why she missed the NTAs

Alex Jones has revealed she was gutted to miss out on the National Television Award celebrations on Tuesday evening. The One Show host took to her Instagram that night to share a selfie of herself tucked up in bed following her shift. "My feed is jam packed with NTA glam and here I am feeling poorly in bed at 9pm," she told her followers. Despite confessing she has FOMO (the feeling of fear of missing out), the presenter added: "Secretly… very content."

Alex Jones shared this selfie

It's been a busy month for Alex as she returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave. She and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their second son Kit in May last year. On the day of her return, the TV star admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

WATCH: Linda Robson sweetly supported by her Loose Women co-stars at the NTAs

Alex continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 Seconds

Meanwhile, last week, the doting mum shared a rare photo of her eldest child in honour of his third birthday. The snapshot, which is taken from behind, showed little Teddy as he sat on a kitchen stool in front of an array of presents and cards. Still dressed in his PJs, the youngster had already made a start on opening his gifts, including some kinetic sand and books. Alex always takes care to keep her children's faces hidden from the camera, but it’s clear from the image that Ted has inherited his parents' thick dark hair. "Happy 3rd birthday little Ted," the 42-year-old captioned the image. "Penblwydd hapus cariad. Anybody know of an app that can stop / slow time down?!"

MORE: Alex Jones debuts stunning hair transformation as she returns to The One Show