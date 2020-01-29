In a tense recoupling, it was the boys turn to decide which girl they would like to couple up with during Wednesday night's episode of Love Island. Sadly, it was Leanne's time to wave goodbye to the South African villa and her fellow occupants. Mike, who Leanne was previously interested in, chose to couple up with Sophie, and Leanne was then dumped from the Island.

And now, although the 22-year-old decided that she no longer had feelings for Mike, Leanne has given her verdict on the future of her previous love-interest and Sophie. On whether she thought Mike and Sophie would last romantically, the customer advisor stated: "Oh, be serious… There’s absolutely no way!" Ouch.

Wednesday evening saw a very tense recoupling

Leanne continued: "I think they're just good friends and they’re in a friendship couple." Time will tell! Despite her reservations in the couple's relationship prospects, Leanne praised Mike for his decision. "I feel he's justified in what he did by picking Sophie. That's a big thing to do – it's a bold move to make." Bold it may be, but was it genuine? On whether any Islanders are playing any games, Leanne revealed: "Maybe Mike [will] now… it'll be easier for him to crack on and do his thing without me there." Things are about to get interesting...

Mike and Sophie were getting to know one another earlier in the show

It's been a whirlwind few days in the South African villa. We've seen two new islanders, Wallace and Demi, arrive and shake things up. Viewers were particularly pleased with Demi after showing interest in Nas. In Wednesday's recoupling, Finn chose to couple up with Paige; Luke T chose Siannise; Callum picked Shaughna; Luke M opted for Jess; Wallace chose Rebecca; Nas picked Demi, and Mike chose to couple up with Sophie, after being left single by Leanne the night before.

Love Island continues on Thursday on ITV2, 9pm.