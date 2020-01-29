Love Island heartthrob Luke Mabbott has a house that could rival Justin Bieber's Find out more about Love Island’s newest arrival

Love Island contestant Luke Mabbot is often mistaken for Justin Bieber, but with a walk-in-wardrobe, slate-grey interiors and a silver Range Rover on the drive, we reckon the 24-year-old heating engineer could give JB a run for his money. Step into the lavish digs of Love Island’s Teesside totty...

Luke M's kitchen

Back in 2017 the Love Island hunk shared photos of his newly installed kitchen worktops on instagram. Captioning the snap: “Worktops in, just the doors then done!” Luke celebrated the exciting addition to his home with a shaka sign emoji. Two years on, navy-blue tiles and a glossy splashback later, the kitchen is clearly a point of pride for the 24-year-old, his social media posts often featuring the modern space in the background.

Luke M's living room

Proving that less is more, Luke M’s living room follows the design philosophy of minimalism. Free from decorative ornaments (otherwise known as dust collectors), the surrounding sides are kept clear and tidy-looking and Luke’s day-to-day essentials are the only visible items on display. Keeping his walls predominantly white with a singular grey feature wall and hard-wooden floors, the reality star’s L-shaped sofa, adorned with black cushions, is undoubtedly the focal point of the room. If you blink you might just miss Luke’s acoustic guitar in the corner - a subtle nod to his love of music.

Luke M's bathroom

Marble-effect, slate grey tiles bring major drama to Luke M’s bathroom. Ultra-modern with a floating white bathroom cabinet and walk-in glass shower, this bathroom belongs in a swanky London hotel.

Luke M's walk-in wardrobe

Okay, we’re officially jealous. Posing in his walk-in wardrobe, the Love Island star boasts a large collection of clothes, all stored amongst luxury grey shelving. Another minimalistic room, the heating engineer is clearly a lover of simplicity and organisation - we think Stacey Solomon needs to see this.

Luke M's garden

Throwing it back to summer days, Luke’s sun-filled back garden makes for a tanning hotspot. Laid with red-bricked patio and mix-matched pebbling, there’s plenty of space for the heartthrob to pull up a deck chair and top-up his tan upon his return from the villa this summer.

Luke M's driveway

With this silver Range Rover parked on the drive, it’s no surprise that the Love Island star was smiling from ear-to-ear as he posed in front of the luxury four-by-four. Clad in a bold printed shirt and tailored black trousers, Luke captioned the pic: “Always smiling” with a laughing emoji, no doubt a result of the reality star’s lavish lifestyle.

Luke M's music room

He may look like Justin Bieber but Luke Mabbott’s love of music is his own. Boasting a collection of acoustic guitars and a keyboard, the celebrity look-alike’s music room makes for a light and airy space, as morning rays flood into the room through bespoke glass screen doors.

