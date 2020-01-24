He may not have lasted long in the Love Island villa, but Ollie Williams has found what he was looking for all along. After dramatically deciding to leave the show after just three days, he has now reunited with his ex-girlfriend, and the two look to be very much back 'on'.

Ollie, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate, confirmed he and girlfriend Laura Nofer, were back together with an Instagram picture uploaded to his profile on Friday. The couple look extremely loved up in the image, with Ollie captioning the post with a simple love-heart emoji and "#GambleOfTheCentury #BoltedUp."

The former villa resident told The Sun that his girlfriend Laura is "the girl I want to marry." He also expressed his gratitude for her taking him back, and also revealed the pair's plans for the future. "I'm so grateful she has taken me back. We're going to move in together in London over the next few months."

In a statement at the time of his departure, a Love Island spokesperson told HELLO!: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa." The 23-year-old from Cornwall then went on to explain his reasons, which he cited as personal. Speaking in the villa's Beach Hut, Ollie explained at the time: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else." He continued: "I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love."

Ollie left the villa after just three days

Ollie was coupled up with singer Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turner, something he addressed in his statement. "If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them." Prior to entering the villa, which is located in Cape Town, Ollie was open about his family connections. His father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, with Ollie explaining: "The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

