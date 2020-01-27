Love Island: Connor Durman thinks Sophie Piper's head could be turned as he's dumped from the Island Connor has been dumped from the Island

After a dramatic entrance from Love Island host Laura Whitmore on Sunday night's episode, viewers saw that the couple with the least amount of public votes was Sophie and Connor. And on Monday night's show, after much deliberation between their fellow Islanders, Sophie was saved and Connor was dumped from the Island.

Although he's leaving behind Sophie, who he has been interested in from the start, Connor isn't convinced that she won't move on as she carries on in the show. "It's still early on in the Villa," he said. "Her head could be turned." But, the 25-year-old insists that if she does move on, there'll be no hard feelings. "I want her to enjoy the experience. It's a once in a lifetime thing. I wouldn't have any grudges against her. I do just want her to be happy."

Despite thinking that Sophie will move on to find love elsewhere, Connor is determined to stay loyal. "I will wait for her," he said. "I'm in no rush to meet someone else." He continued: "Whatever happens, happens. And if we end up meeting up, let's just see what happens. I just want her to be happy." Aw!

The Islanders had to choose between Sophie and Connor

Connor also opened up about how he suspected he and Sophie would be the couple with the least amount of votes. "I had a feeling that it could be us in the bottom two," he said. "It was a shame but we had the most amazing day the day I left. We were just starting to get really close."

Wallace and Demi have entered the villa

The drama in the villa didn't stop at the dumping. Two new Islanders were seen strutting into the South African pad to cause a stir and go after a certain few Islanders. Wallace, a personal trainer from Inverness, has his eye on Sophie who's now single after Connor's dumping, Siannise and Paige, who's currently coupled up with Finn. Demi, a 21-year-old stylist from Portsmouth, has her eye on Nas, who's currently in a friendship couple with Siannise and, Finn.

