Since entering the Love Island villa over two weeks ago, many have pointed out Sophie's similarity to her famous sister Rochelle Humes, with some stating that they could even pass as twins! However, despite the Islander mentioning her TV presenter sister in her entrance video, many have noticed that Sophie hasn't made reference to her since.

WATCH: Can you tell Sophie and Rochelle apart?

Although it's certainly possible that the 21-year-old may want to keep her family life private, there could be another reason why. Dan Badham, a legal associate at Cripps Pemberton Greenish, recently explained to Metro about the possibility that the reality star and her famous sister have come to a legal agreement in order to prevent information about Rochelle being revealed, that may not otherwise have come to light.

MORE: How is Love Island's Sophie related to Rochelle Humes? All the details you need to know

Rochelle and Sophie have a close bond

Dan explained: "Despite the reportedly close relationship between Sophie and Rochelle, we cannot rule out the possibility that Sophie was asked to sign an NDA or otherwise agreed to be bound by obligations of confidentiality." He continued: "The value of Rochelle's brand as a presenter is partly characterised by her 'clean' image. We would, therefore, expect that she would want to protect this and a well-structured NDA, with a clear definition of what constitutes 'confidential information' is a useful tool for achieving this purpose."

Sophie, a medical PA and model from Essex, and Rochelle also have another sister, Lilli, and a brother, Jake. Lilli has only been in Sophie and Rochelle's life for a few years, and grew up separately from the Love Island star and The Saturdays singer. Lilli, who shares a father with Rochelle, met her sister briefly when she was five, but the situation was "complicated" and the sisters didn’t see much of each other growing up

MORE: Laura Whitmore swears by this cult £16 eyebrow product

Sophie and Rochelle also have another sister, Lili

However, that all changed in 2017 when Rochelle caught up with former Love Island winner turned This Morning host Kem Cetinay. Speaking on a podcast, Rochelle explained that Kem told her: "I got to talk to you... as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she's your sister on your dad's side." Rochelle added: "We've spoken every day since - Jeremy Kyle style. It's like we've known each other all our lives." Since entering the villa, Sophie has formally had her sister's support on Instagram. Rochelle commented on one of her sister's Instagram posts saying: "Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper," and also shared a sweet good luck message for Sophie written by her daughter Alaia-Mai.

Love Island continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.