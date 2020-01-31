The huge Strictly Come Dancing milestone that no one saw coming on the live tour The Strictly star was thrilled

It might come as a surprise to some, but Mike Bushell has finally earned himself a score of ten on Strictly Come Dancing! The BBC journalist, who struggled to earn high scores from the judges during his time on the show in 2019, proved the naysayers wrong when he earned straight tens from live tour judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

The moment was caught on camera by Mike's fellow Strictly contestant, CBBC's Karim Zeroual, who was watching the judges deliver their verdict on a monitor backstage. Karim could be heard shouting "Yes Mike!" as he filmed the impressive scoring, and then panned the camera to other members of the cast, who were jumping up and down with joy for Mike.

Karim caught the moment on camera

On Thursday, the Strictly live tour set up shop in Belfast, and judging by videos, was one of the most explosive shows to date.

Thursday might have brought good news for Mike, but the same certainly can't be said for Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley, who was also participating in the tour but announced the same night that she was withdrawing due to an injury.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself performing with partner Johannes Radebe, Catherine wrote: "I'm absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I’ve had to finish my time on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour earlier than expected. Unfortunately I’ve sustained an injury which means I’ll be unable to dance for a while. My experience of the tour has been a complete joy. Each audience has been so full of love for SCD. My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I’m so grateful to have experienced such a magical show."

