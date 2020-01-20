Kevin Clifton hints he might leave Strictly Come Dancing this year

Kevin Clifton is a fan-favourite on Strictly Come Dancing, and even found love on the show after being partnered with now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley in 2018. But the pro dancer – who was most recently paired with Anneka Rice - has hinted that he could leave the show this year, as the decision isn't his to make. Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning, Kevin told hosts Louise Minchin and Dan Walker: "It's always like a clean sheet of paper every year. It's not like: 'Oh, I'm doing it for the next five years.' They will call us some point and say: 'This is our plan for this year.'"

The 37-year-old also admitted that he wasn't sure if he would want to be on the dance show for as long as Anton du Beke, the show's veteran dancer who has been on Strictly since the star. He said: "I don't know about Anton du Beke amount of time because that is a long time." Kevin then added: "I love the show, for me it's still the best show on TV – obviously apart from BBC Breakfast. But I do love it." While Kevin didn't win Strictly this year, he was delighted to be handed over the Glitterball trophy for both the Children in Need special, where he danced with EastEnders actress Maisy Smith, and again during the Christmas special, while partnered with Debbie McGee.

Kevin is set to star in The Wedding Singer on stage

The dancer has many strings to his bow other than dancing too. Last year, he made his theatre debut playing Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, and this year he is back on stage starring in a theatre production of The Wedding Singer. As a result, he hasn't been able to take part in the Strictly tour this year, but instead went along over the weekend to support his co-stars and his girlfriend, who has been hosting it each evening.

The pro dancer won the Strictly Christmas special show with Debbie McGee

Later in the year, Kevin will be back on stage with Burn The Floor, alongside his younger sister and former Strictly star Joanne Clifton. Kevin has previously revealed that the show saved his career after he very nearly gave up dancing after falling out of love with it. Chatting to HELLO! in 2019, he said: "It sort of saved my whole dancing career really. I was in the zone at the time where I was going to quit ballroom dancing as I was quitting the competition world and I had grown out of love with that. And I thought I had fallen out of love with ballroom dancing."

Kevin continued: "But then I was asked to come and join the cast of Burn The Floor and I had never seen anything like it. They are very involved with storytelling and character development and it is the best sort of show that exists. A lot of the Strictly cast are Burn The Floor alumni. Burn The Floor gives everyone an extra quality. So when I was asked to go on the tour again this year I jumped at the chance. I feel I developed with the show more than anywhere else in my career."

