The return of Outlander is right around the corner, and Richard Rankin, who plays Roger, has given an insight into one of the major storylines for the new season. Chatting to RadioTimes.com about the upcoming series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on Sunday 16 February, he explained that there will be serious tension between Roger and Jamie. He said: "That’s a huge element of season five… Roger and Jamie’s story this season is a very exciting one, it’s a lot of fun, they – I’m not gonna give anything away particularly but it’s a huge aspect of season five, and Sam [Heughan] and I have had a lot of fun playing it this season."

He added: "The evolution of Roger and Jamie’s relationship… has its ups and downs, there’s peaks and troughs, but it’s really, really good, it’s great, I think it’s gonna be one that the fans and the viewers really enjoy watching and seeing come to life."

The actor also opened up about the aftermath of season four's storyline, which saw Roger spend weeks deciding whether to return to Brianna after discovering that she had been sexually assaulted and was pregnant. According to the star, Roger's hesitance won't have been forgotten by the characters in the new series. "God, is he reminded of that," he said. "Every day. Every day is he battered over the head with the fact that he didn’t come back straight away, that he had a bit of thinking to do. It’s certainly on people’s minds."

Roger returns to Brianna in the season four finale

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, also recently opened up about what to expect from the new season. Chatting at the New York Comic-Con, he explained: "This season is… about family. And I think that this season is very much about the family being stronger together and being torn apart by all these different factors."

