Piers Morgan hints at Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield rift claims on Loose Women

Piers Morgan left Ruth Langsford giggling on Tuesday after making an appearance on Loose Women in which he seemed to hint at the rumoured feud between Ruth and This Morning's Phillip Schofield.The Good Morning Britain host remarked: "We all know people who are supposed to me nice in the business – don’t we Ruth?" Following his comments, the wife of Eamonn Holmes couldn't conceal her smile.

The comment came after Piers recounted a time that he met Tom Hanks, who turned out to be as nice as Piers had thought that he was. The 54-year-old explained: "You always wonder, is he that nice? Are they that nice? We all know people who are supposed to be nice in the business - don't we, Ruth?"

The This Morning team put on a united front at the NTAs

In 2019, The Sun reported that Ruth had made an official complaint against Phillip, while a video of him interrupting Ruth during a Loose Women preview led many to believe that there was indeed a rift between the two.

But on Tuesday morning, it was Piers himself who addressed his alleged "feud" with the silver-haired TV veteran. Piers was prompted to talk about his relationship with Phillip after a magazine recently reported there were "tensions" following This Morning's win at the National Television Awards last week. However, Piers was quick to point out there he has "no problem" with Phil.

"Apparently you're at war with one of the daytime stars. Don't forget we're all one big happy family! Poor Pip," co-host Susanna Reid exclaimed, to which, Piers retorted: "By the way, everyone's making explosive digs at Phillip Schofield. It seems to be open-season on old Schoers. Just for the record, I have no problem with Phillip Schofield." He added: "It sounds like an expression of admiration for work colleagues who work in the same building. No one – no one – I can tell you, admires them more for winning ten NTAs than me. Nobody."

