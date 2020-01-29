Denise Welch has admitted she left the National Television Awards early on Tuesday evening after seeing Loose Women lose out to This Morning once again. Both ITV shows had been nominated for Live Magazine Show, which This Morning took home for the tenth year in a row. And the results didn't sit well with Denise. She tweeted: "I'm in the car on the way home. Sick of doing the losers face and pretending to not care we didn't win!! #ntas." According to numerous press reports, Nadia Sawalha was also less than thrilled; she was seemingly caught on camera saying to co-star Stacey Solomon, "I'm not happy!" as the result was announced.

The two ladies weren't the only ones left disappointed. Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan went so far as to boycott this year’s NTAs, admitting he was sick of the same people winning on the night – but he did take to Twitter during the live show to share his thoughts. "I can hardly bare the suspense to see if Ant & Dec and Holly & Phil win again, or Walliams gives himself an award. The #NTAs are always SO tense… SO unpredictable!" he joked. He later shared a screenshot of Holly and Phil immediately after This Morning was named the winner, sarcastically writing: "They're as shocked as I am."

Ahead of the NTAs, Piers made his feelings well known during Tuesday's GMB. "I would rather garrotte myself than sit through another Ant and Dec, Holly and Phil carve up so I will be at home with a nice bottle of wine," Piers told his co-host Susanna Reid. "The winners have to be Holly and Phil and Ant and Dec. I'm not saying they fix it, but they have the same agent."

Holly and Phil were understandably delighted as they walked up on stage with the This Morning team to collect their award on the night. An overwhelmed Holly said: "Oh my goodness me, thank you, thank you so much! To be given this award by Richard and Judy as well is just so special. We love making this show, if you've tuned in because you want somebody to keep you company, because something's interested you and you've learnt something, if you've tuned in because you've had a giggle along with us, it's made our job worthwhile. This is a special one because this is ten years which is ridiculous!" Turning to her close friend Phil, she added: "Ten years by the side of this silver-haired man with a heart of gold. I tell you I couldn't wish for more. Thank you so much, thank you!"

