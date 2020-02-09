This Morning star Phillip Schofield has worried fans with his weight loss, which was more apparent than ever on Friday's show, when he emotionally came out live on TV. The dad-of-two has admitted that the stress of coming to terms with his sexuality has taken a toll on his health and that he is now slimmer than when he was in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Talking exclusively to The Sun on Sunday, the Dancing on Ice presenter said: "It was starting to affect my health. I am skinnier now than when I was in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat almost 30 years ago. That is what stress does. So actually, when it got to the point where I was thinking, 'This is beginning to affect you, this is beginning to affect your health and your weight and all of that,' it was those two-and-a-half hours on This Morning that everything is parked because this is who you are. This is what you do. This is what you love."

Watch Phillip Schofield come out as gay on This Morning

Phillip Schofield's weight loss is down to stress

Phillip also admitted that he had suicidal thoughts ahead of coming out, and that he tried therapy, although he decided that he found it more helpful talking with his friends. Phillip has found incredible support through his co-star Holly Willoughby, who he publicly thanked both on This Morning, and in a statement ahead of his interview. He has also been full of praise for his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe, who has been nothing but supportive of her husband, but admitted that it has been the "most emotionally painful time" in their marriage. On telling Steph, Phillip said: "Steph is my closest confidante. She's been amazing. I have no secrets from Steph. We have been truthful and honest. She has known for a while. When you live with someone you know these things don't you? We sat down and we talked and then she left me to have space."

The This Morning star was comforted by Holly Willoughby as he came out on Friday's show

Phillip is expected to be seen for the first time since coming out on Sunday night's Dancing on Ice, alongside co-host Holly. It has been reported that the show is planning to hold a 'celebration' for him so that he knows how much they support him and just how proud they are of him. The Sun explained: "Phillip is a huge part of the Dancing on Ice team and they want him to know they are there for him 100 percent. The cast are ridiculously proud of him. They will definitely be there to support him at the live show on Sunday and raise a glass to him. It’s nothing but love and hugs as he is a massive part of the family, so this is major."

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman also confirmed that team DOI is proud of Philip, writing on Instagram: "So proud of you and your family Phillip. Welcome to your truth and authentic self. The nation loves you for who you are! You are @schofe Can’t wait to hug you and don’t worry we got your back we are #LGBTQ+ strong welcome to the family. JB."

