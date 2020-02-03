Dancing on Ice star Caprice made headlines by sensationally quitting the show ahead of this weekend's live programme. Her representative confirmed her decision in a brief statement to HELLO! Online, stating that the model had experienced "a hard few months" and that "her mental wellbeing" has been affected. And on Sunday's show it was down to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to confirm the news. Turning to the camera, the pair said: "We wanted to let you know that unfortunately Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and sadly Libby [Clegg] won't be skating tonight because she is unwell, but she'll be back next week. We send them both our best wishes."

Caprice with her second skating partner, Oscar Peter

Viewers, however, were left frustrated by the lack of explanation surrounding Caprice's departure. "So many unanswered questions on #dancingonice," one tweeted, while another added: "What a cop out, still no explanation." A third wrote: "Well, that was the most vague and pathetic explanation ever.. the way #dancingonice have handled this entire Caprice situation is just appalling, my respect for this show really has plummeted this past week."

MORE: Ashley Banjo discusses backstage drama on Dancing on Ice following Caprice controversy

Caprice takes to the ice with her new Dancing on Ice partner

This series has been dominated by the drama surrounding Caprice. It began when she inexplicably parted ways with her skating partner Hamish Gaman. Neither Hamish nor Caprice have yet addressed the reasons for their split, and ITV has likewise remained silent on the issue. When Holly announced that they would no longer skate together, she simply said: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

Caprice later returned to the show with new partner Oscar Peter – but just one week after their first performance, the star pulled out of the show. Caprice's spokesperson told HELLO! Online: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing on Ice. It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons. Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she's taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family.

The model mysteriously parted ways with Hamish Gaman

MORE: James Jordan publicly defends Caprice's former Dancing on Ice partner Hamish Gaman

On Saturday, Hamish shared a message on Twitter in which he expressed his feelings about the events of the last couple of weeks. The skater posted: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times. Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all they can to support me. I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."