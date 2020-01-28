John Barrowman reveals what it's really like working with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield The Dancing on Ice judge spoke to HELLO! at the National Television Awards

John Barrowman was all suited and booted on Tuesday evening as he attended the National Television Awards at the O2 in London. The Dancing on Ice judge stopped by to talk to HELLO! on the red carpet, where he opened up about working with the show's hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "Holly and Phil are just so much fun, Holly and I before the show usually head off into her dressing room and have a bit of a gossip and catch up on the week, and then we tend to have a bit of silliness, which you probably see on the internet," he said. "Phil's great, he will do one of these little looks to me as he is saying something, but the ice family is back together and it's lovely."

As well as working alongside hosts Holly and Phil, John is on a panel with fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvil and Christopher Dean. The star has replaced Jason Gardiner, who quit the programme last year. On joining Dancing on Ice, John said: "I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing on Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel."

The star is no stranger to the ITV skating show, having participated in it back in 2006, where he finished in fourth place. Just before heading out to the NTAs, John had enjoyed going back on the ice at his local skating rink. The star shared photos of him showcasing his skills on Instagram, and wrote alongside them: "On the ice today! It was great to be back skating. Do you like my outfit? Top by @snowfinelskiwear I love the stripe down the arm so me, very sporty #gift and Sharps trousers by @spoke_london #iboughtthem everything is super comfortable and easy to to skate in I did not sweat. #breathablefabric JB."

It's an exciting time for John, who not only is enjoying his success on Dancing on Ice, but is also set to return to Doctor Who as Captain Jack. The star revealed the news on Monday night, admitting that he had to keep it a secret for a while, but was thrilled that fans could finally know about it. While he is only appearing in one episode of the show for now, he has wouldn't rule out returning in the future. "If they ask me to come back, I always say this; I'll be back at the drop of a hat," he said.

