This series of Dancing on Ice continues to surprise viewers, as skater Hamish Gaman announced he was pulling out of this week's show in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. The 36-year-old wrote: "I'm sad to say that I've pulled out of appearing on Dancing on Ice tonight. The past three-and-a-half months have been the worst of my life, and I'm struggling. It might look like things have been calming down, but they aren't."

Hamish then hinted at some of the behind-the-scenes problems he's been facing, going on to say: "Numerous defamatory articles have been stopped from running in the press over the past few weeks. These untrue stories are continually being fed to the press by a 'source'. I've been told by various people where these articles and source quotes are coming from, and it's clear that they're trying to destroy my reputation. It's become relentless and I feel extremely vulnerable. I'm asking them to stop."

His fans were quick to express their support, commenting: "Well done for putting yourself and your mental health first," and: "We’re behind you all the way… Be kind to yourself." Former DOI winner James Jordan wrote: "I had the pleasure of working with this exceptional man... Kind-hearted and hard-working guy who loves what he does always trying to better himself and others. He would always help me out when I asked for help A true gent. Big love @hamishgaman xxx."

Hamish posted the emotional statement to Instagram on Sunday

Hamish's co-star Vanessa Bauer added: "We’re all here for you, me as your skating partner and the whole Dancing on Ice family always," while Strictly dancer Neil Jones commented: "We all know the real you and are here for you whenever you need. Take your time. You are a true pro and do not deserve this." Viewers of the celebrity ice skating competition were shocked last month, when just a couple of weeks into the new series, host Holly Willoughby announced live on air that Hamish and his celebrity partner Caprice Bourret would no longer be performing together.

The mum-of-three said: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways. As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week." Although Caprice did return with a new partner, Swiss skating champion Oscar Peter, they were voted off the show soon afterwards. Despite much speculation in the press and on social media, no official explanation for her rift with Hamish has ever been provided.

