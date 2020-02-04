Caprice's decision to quit Dancing on Ice last week means there's space for a new contestant on the rink. And it seems the show's bosses have a potential candidate in mind. In a new interview with New Magazine, DOI associate creative director Dan Whiston revealed his desire to bring Katie Price onboard. "I've always said Katie Price would be a good signing," Dan shared. "She'd be quite outspoken and fun." Asked if the Dancing on Ice team had reached out to the former glamour model, he added: "Not yet, but watch this space. Every year we're looking for the next challenge."

Caprice with her first skating partner, Hamish Gaman

Caprice sensationally quit DOI in early February. Caprice's spokesperson told HELLO! Online: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing on Ice. It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons. Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she's taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family."

Caprice parts ways with Hamish

Prior to her departure, Caprice made headlines by inexplicably parting ways with her first skating partner Hamish Gaman. Caprice later returned to the show with new partner Oscar Peter – but just one week after their first performance, the star pulled out of the show.

On Saturday, Hamish shared a message on Twitter in which he expressed his feelings about the events of the last couple of weeks. The skater posted: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times. Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all they can to support me. I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."