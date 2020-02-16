Libby Clegg: who's in the Dancing on Ice star's family? The Paralympian has impressed week after week on the ITV show

Dancing on Ice star Libby Clegg has been impressing week after week on the rink, and has firmly cemented herself as one of our favourite contestants. But who has been cheering the Paralympian on from the audience? And did you know that she's been in a relationship with fellow Paralympian Dan Powell since 2017? Ahead of the talented competitor's performance on Sunday night, we thought we'd take a closer look at the doting mum's family. Here's everything you need to know…

Who is Libby Clegg's fiancé Dan Powell?

Dan took up Para-athletics in Liverpool in 2013, and has said that he trains an impressive six days a week. Dan represented Great Britain in judo at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London and suffers from cone-rod dystrophy, a visual impairment that runs in his family and has left Dan with just three per cent vision. Libby has been in a relationship with Dan since 2017, and they share a son, Edward.

How often does Libby Clegg bring Edward to the Dancing on Ice set?

Libby often shares photos of little Edward visiting her on the set of the hit ITV show, most recently in January, when she shared an adorable photo of herself posing with Edward on the rink, adding the caption: "So great to have this little man at the rink with me today. Always my biggest fan!"

Who else is in Libby Clegg's family?

Libby's younger brother James Clegg is also a Paralympic athlete and the swimmer won bronze in the men's 100m butterfly event at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. James is also visually impaired and in 2018 was inducted into the Scottish Swimming Hall of Fame.

Libby is also close to her sister Fliss, who is a veterinary nurse. Fliss often takes to Instagram to wish Libby good luck with her Dancing on Ice performances, and has even visited her big sister at the rink.

