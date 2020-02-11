Brianne Delcourt has been on cloud nine since announcing her engagement to Kevin Kilbane. The Dancing on Ice professional, who met former footballer Kevin when they were partnered together on the ITV show, shocked her fans last week when she announced Kevin had popped the question after just two months of dating. Now, the Canadian skater is enjoying the perks that come with sharing such happy news – presents! Posting to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Brianne shared the thoughtful gifts she and Kevin had been given by their Dancing on Ice colleagues, which included beautiful bouquets of flowers, cards, and balloons!

WATCH: The moment Kevin Kilbane proposes to Brianne Delcourt

Captioning the post, Brianne wrote: "I just need to say just how thankful I am for having the most amazing and thoughtful team here at work on @dancingonice Myself & @kdkilbane77 just want to say a massive ‘Thank-you’ for all the love we have received from you all on our engagement We love you and I’m so grateful to be working for the best team in the business. @dancingonice."

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane announced their engagement in February

Following their announcement, the couple appeared on Loose Women where Brianne defended herself against criticism over their quick engagement. After panellist Denise Welch mentioned the criticism that Brianne has faced due to her previous relationships with her Dancing on Ice partners, Matt Lapinskas, Sam Attwater, and Danny Young, Brianne replied: "Yeah, I mean, it's been my life for ten years so, where, how am I supposed to meet anybody else?" The 39-year-old continued: "But, we're going back ten years ago, when there was other partners, but I've been on my own for four years, I'm a single mum, I wasn't looking for love at all."

MORE: 5 things you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt

WATCH: Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt defends herself on her relationships

MORE: Dancing On Ice: everything we know about Kevin Kilbane's relationship with Brianne Delcourt

Brianne also revealed she knew she was going to end up with Kevin from the moment she first saw him. She explained: "I was coming through the tunnel at the stadium and it was a weird moment because I hadn't met him and in my head, I had these little voices going, 'I'm going to marry this guy. I'm going to marry him.'" Kevin echoed the love at first sight moment and stated that he knew he loved Brianne straight away. "It happened very quickly. I think we both knew within, it was instant." He continued: "When you know, you know. It is very early days in the relationship but we honestly feel, I feel as if I've known Bri all my life." How sweet!

The couple announced their engagement last week with a sweet Instagram post showing the moment Kevin got down on one knee. The 43-year-old can be seen serenading his girlfriend before dropping down and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.