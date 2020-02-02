Dancing on Ice professional Hamish Gaman made headlines recently after it was announced that the award-winning skater would no longer be performing with his 2020 celebrity partner, Caprice Bourret. Holly Willoughby announced the news live on air, saying: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways. As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

But who is the fair-haired skater? And how long has he been part of the Dancing on Ice cast? Here's everything you need to know…

Who is Hamish Gaman?

Hamish is a 36-year-old British pair skater. Born in Surrey in 1983, the talented athlete started skating in 1998 and retired in 2015. Hamish moved to Wimbledon where he was raised and in 2015 the 6ft 3inch performer became the 2015 Challenge Cup silver medallist alongside his ice skating partner Caitlin Yankowskas. The pair also lived in Montreal and Boston when representing North American skating clubs. Three years after his retirement, Hamish joined the cast of Dancing on Ice, where he has cemented himself as a fan favourite. In 2019, the star skater reached the final of the ITV show with celebrity partner Saara Alto.

MORE: Ashley Banjo discusses backstage drama on Dancing on Ice following Caprice controversy

Is Hamish Gaman married?

It's clear from his Instagram that Hamish is in a relationship with artist Amelia Humfress. The couple share their home with their sweet pet dogs, a Pomeranian called Zana and an Akita named Akira.

In 2018, Hamish opened up about Amelia on Instagram, saying: "My partner Amelia (I know I'm a lucky guy, right?) has taught me so much about why I can feel frustrated about situations and what I can do to resolve the problem bugging me. I won't get into the details, but Amelia helped me understand the concept of transactional analysis (a quick google and you'll find out everything about this theory) to give me the power to change how I communicate with people, which can help change the way I feel about situations. I owe a huge hug to Amelia for being the person to support me to be a better person for myself and those around me."

MORE: John Barrowman reveals what it's really like working with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield

Who else has Hamish Gaman been partnered with on Dancing on Ice?

Before his pairings with Caprice and Saara, Hamish was partnered with Olympic track runner Perri Shakes-Drayton during his inaugural season. Unfortunately, Hamish and Perri didn't go far in the competition, and were voted out in week three.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.