Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has confessed she is still unsure whether or not she will be asked to take part in the upcoming 2020 show. Speaking to The Mirror, the professional dancer - who joined the Strictly family in 2012 – admitted that despite her "fears" she hopes she will be back, having starred on the show for eight years. "It's nerve-wracking. It all depends on which celebrities they've signed up and whether you fit in," she explained.

The 37-year-old is now gearing up to tour alongside Gorka Marquez, who was not given a celebrity partner on last year's Strictly. Of their partnership, she said: "He's very calm and easy-going. He's made me calmer. Our roots are very Latino and fiery. We're good friends." Gorka, 29, shocked fans last year when he confirmed he won't be dancing with a celebrity but would remain as a backing dancer.

Karen Hauer is set to go on tour with fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez

Last month, the dad-of-one revealed he hopes to be given a celebrity partner this year. "I'd love to be back and I'd love to be back on the dancefloor with a partner," he told Manchester Evening News. "It's a great team at Strictly and my little one will be able to see me dance." Gorka also reflected on the latest series, and how he felt being left out of the main line-up. He said: "Every couple was amazing and if it was to happen, last year was the best year, because I got to spend time with Gemma and Mia."

Meanwhile, Karen and Gorka are looking ahead to their upcoming tour, which kicks off in March. On Sunday, the Spanish dancer shared a snapshot of the pair practicing in their London studio together, and wrote: "First week of rehearsals done! Every part of my body is hurting, but we've already had so much fun creating this show with @karenhauer & @njc_creative bringing all our creative ideas to life."

