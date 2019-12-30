Karen Hauer has been enjoying her Christmas break while on holiday in America, and managed to spend some quality time with her brother, Jean-Luc, during the trip. The Strictly star shared a snap of herself with her lookalike sibling on her Instagram Stories, where the pair can be seen posing for the camera. While Jean-Luc sported a pair of glasses and a beanie hat, Karen pouted in sunnies and a grey scarf.

Karen posed with her brother

She captioned the post simply: "Bro," and tagged Jean-Luc's fitness account, 'myosinfitness', who then re-posted it, adding the caption: "Just sistering." It appears that Karen has been having an amazing time with her boyfriend, David Webb, in America, and she also recently shared a snap of the pair cuddled up together on an oversized beach chair while visiting Provincetown, and captioned the post: "With my Bear."

READ: Karen Hauer's boyfriend David Webb pays tribute to her after Strictly final

WATCH: At home with Karen Hauer

The dancer also shared a snap which showed her and David on a beach, both dressed casually and smiling for the camera. The sky and the sea behind them both looked beautiful, but there was clearly a chill in the air, as David also wore a woolly hat. In another photo from over Christmas, the pair were posing on a sunny beach, and Karen wrote: "Merry Christmas from us to you all. Eat all the chicken and have lots of fun with your friends and families." Karen is having a well deserved break after making it to the semi-final with her celebrity partner, comedian Chris Ramsey. Speaking about their relationship to HELLO!, Karen said: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul."

READ: Strictly star Karen Hauer shares gorgeous new loved-up beach selfie with boyfriend David Webb