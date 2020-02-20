Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer enjoyed a lovely night out with her boyfriend David Webb - and some of her Strictly friends! The loved-up couple joined the likes of Ashley Roberts, Neil Jones and Dev Griffin at the press night performance of Message in A Bottle in the West End. "Date night with my one @davidpwebb supporting our incredibly talented friends @tommythefranzen and @lizzie.gough in #messageinabottle," the professional dancer wrote alongside a series of Instagram pictures.

Karen Hauer with her boyfriend David in the West End

Tommy Frazen, who is a choreographer on the hit BBC dance show, quickly thanked the pair for their support, saying: "Thank you guys for coming!! So nice to see you both xx." The date night comes just as Karen prepares to go on her Firedance tour with fellow professional Gorka Marquez. She has been keeping herself busy since Strictly came to an end for another series in December. Last month, she announced the launch of her own online fitness programme, which she hopes will help people to get and stay in shape. Karen also completed her stint on this year's Strictly nationwide tour.

Since finding love with David in 2018, the pair have been supportive of each other's careers. They were first photographed just over a year ago, on Boxing Day 2018, after the singer spent the festive period with Karen and her mother in New York. They had previously been rumoured to be dating after being spotted together in February of that year.

The couple gave their first joint interview to HELLO! in November last year, and both shared how much they mean to each other. Karen gushed: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul." David was equally complimentary about his girlfriend, saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

